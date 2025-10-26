Whipplewood Advisors LLC Invests $981,000 in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II $PFN

Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 132,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 159,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45,779 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Elm3 Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elm3 Financial Group LLC now owns 40,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFN opened at $7.46 on Friday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $7.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0718 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

