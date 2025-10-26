Whipplewood Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MidCap Financial Investment Corporation $MFIC

Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 2,111,266.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,338 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in MidCap Financial Investment were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. raised its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 24,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. 28.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFIC stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45. MidCap Financial Investment Corporation has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.03.

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 30.60%.The business had revenue of $81.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.70 million. Analysts predict that MidCap Financial Investment Corporation will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.5%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.74%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $13.50 price objective on MidCap Financial Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered MidCap Financial Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MidCap Financial Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

