Whipplewood Advisors LLC Has $911,000 Holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II $VKI

Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,407 shares during the quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LeConte Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter valued at $6,265,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 5.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 395,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 20,473 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 47.1% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 157,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 50,350 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 1.9% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 125,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 15.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0559 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 16th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

