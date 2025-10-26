FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $213.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $214.00. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FSV. Wall Street Zen upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut FirstService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on FirstService from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.60.

FSV opened at $164.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. FirstService has a 1 year low of $153.13 and a 1 year high of $209.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.01.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 2.53%.FirstService’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstService will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 155.2% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 63.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the first quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 400.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 300.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

