Stephens Lowers APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $22.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Stephens from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential downside of 7.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on APA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of APA from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of APA from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of APA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

Shares of APA stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86. APA has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $25.83.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. APA had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that APA will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 2,709.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 6,096.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of APA by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of APA by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

