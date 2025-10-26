Whipplewood Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in INV VK MUN TR $VKQ

Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of INV VK MUN TR (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,613 shares during the quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in INV VK MUN TR were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in INV VK MUN TR by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 30,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Seamount Financial Group Inc. increased its position in INV VK MUN TR by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in INV VK MUN TR by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in INV VK MUN TR during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in INV VK MUN TR by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VKQ stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. INV VK MUN TR has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 16th.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

