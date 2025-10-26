Weiss Ratings Reiterates Sell (D-) Rating for Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reissued by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Absci from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Absci from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Absci from $6.40 to $5.89 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.98.

Absci Stock Performance

Shares of Absci stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $638.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. Absci has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.33.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 60.21% and a negative net margin of 2,737.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Absci will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Absci news, insider Andreas Busch purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 327,264 shares in the company, valued at $994,882.56. This represents a 18.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Menelas N. Pangalos purchased 95,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $254,788.10. Following the acquisition, the director owned 113,960 shares in the company, valued at $303,133.60. This trade represents a 527.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 155,785 shares of company stock worth $433,788 over the last 90 days. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Absci

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Absci by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 303,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 92,460 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Absci by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,955,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,153 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Absci in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Absci in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,792,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Absci by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,493,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 350,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

About Absci

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

