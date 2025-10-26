Weiss Ratings Reaffirms Hold (C+) Rating for ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c+)” rating restated by Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Stephens upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of ACIW opened at $50.40 on Friday. ACI Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.40. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $401.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. ACI Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,641,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,571,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,986,000 after purchasing an additional 896,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $25,267,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,662,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,308,000 after purchasing an additional 410,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 433,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,915,000 after purchasing an additional 326,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

