Sysco Corporation $SYY Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,318,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,172 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $99,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $77,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,581. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 14,732 shares of company stock worth $1,193,245 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. Sysco Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.84. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

