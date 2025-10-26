Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by CAP Partners LLC

CAP Partners LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,447 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 42,120 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Visa by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $410.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.75.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $347.34 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $280.78 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $344.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.87.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.05%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,815.10. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.