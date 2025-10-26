AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Has $1.49 Million Stake in Sysco Corporation $SYY

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs boosted its holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs’ holdings in Sysco were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on Sysco in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sysco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

SYY stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. Sysco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average of $76.84.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%.The business had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 7,351 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $595,431.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,797. The trade was a 14.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 14,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,245 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

