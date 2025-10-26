Consolidated Edison Inc $ED Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ED. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $254,205,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,926,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,959 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,790,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,785 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $146,073,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,688,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. New Street Research set a $106.00 target price on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $106.33.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $99.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 1-year low of $87.28 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.32.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.98%.The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.71%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

