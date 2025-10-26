AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Has $1.71 Million Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs’ holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KDP. UBS Group cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $41.00 price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75. The company has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.43. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $36.12.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 9.75%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 82.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $6,843,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,292,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,412,360.10. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 423,601 shares of company stock valued at $14,017,592. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.