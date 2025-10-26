Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 1,086 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $105,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 41.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,000.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,137.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total value of $9,241,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,787,175. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock worth $28,094,085 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of FICO opened at $1,664.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1 year low of $1,300.00 and a 1 year high of $2,402.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,561.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,686.51.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.40 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

