BIP Wealth LLC Sells 519 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

BIP Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,241 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs now owns 42,414 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 46,594 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $2,749,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,757,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $252,645,000 after acquiring an additional 40,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $86.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.01. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.01 and a 200-day moving average of $87.53.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital set a $165.00 price objective on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BTIG Research set a $105.00 price target on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

Get Our Latest Report on SBUX

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.