BIP Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

BIP Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 76.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 47.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $184.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.82. The stock has a market cap of $438.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.90 and a 1-year high of $190.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $33,737,042.86. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,650,893.46. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,557,750 shares of company stock worth $239,713,896. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.28.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

