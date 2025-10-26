MQS Management LLC Raises Position in SM Energy Company $SM

MQS Management LLC grew its position in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,901 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 31.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 31.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 162,849 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 39,165 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 11.9% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 46,039 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 653,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,578,000 after acquiring an additional 17,883 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SM shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $20.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average of $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.30. SM Energy Company has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $46.42.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $792.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.58 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.30%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

