American Express Company $AXP Shares Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,203 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 680,308 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $183,037,000 after acquiring an additional 35,295 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in American Express by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 167,534 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $45,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $509,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in American Express by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $25,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 15.8% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $357.29 on Friday. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $220.43 and a 52 week high of $362.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $330.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.39. The company has a market cap of $246.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 16,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $5,011,520.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,764.83. This trade represents a 65.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $1,753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,739.98. The trade was a 39.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 277,511 shares of company stock worth $87,909,279. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Express from $343.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. HSBC set a $295.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on American Express from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on AXP

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.