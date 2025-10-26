MQS Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 102.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth $35,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $39,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 8.7%

NYSE:BAH opened at $91.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.16. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.42. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $88.11 and a twelve month high of $190.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.49. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 73.05% and a net margin of 8.70%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $90.00 price target on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $119.00 price target on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 target price on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.42.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

