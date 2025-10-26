CVA Family Office LLC Has $500,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 314.4% during the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,295,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,949 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,689,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,258,000 after buying an additional 912,969 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,497,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,760,000 after buying an additional 857,098 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 293.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 909,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,110,000 after acquiring an additional 678,116 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 94.1% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,368,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,900,000 after acquiring an additional 663,517 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.57 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $51.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.14.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

