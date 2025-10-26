MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 93,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,789,000 after buying an additional 15,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,148,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $394,244,000 after buying an additional 49,102 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $444.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.00.
Carlisle Companies Stock Performance
Shares of CSL stock opened at $339.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $311.41 and a 52-week high of $472.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $353.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.67 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.
Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Carlisle Companies
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Tractor Supply Stock Looks Like a Buy-and-Hold Winner
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 Stocks Well Below 52-Week Highs Poised for a Q4 Rebound
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Big Banks Are Setting the Tone as Earnings Season Kicks Off
Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.