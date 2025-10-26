CVA Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,906,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,854,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,163 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,616,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $922,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,641 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,938,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $602,917,000 after buying an additional 58,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Micron Technology by 26.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $590,807,000 after buying an additional 1,416,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,434,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $546,601,000 after buying an additional 68,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Up 6.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $219.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $219.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 21,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.47, for a total transaction of $4,063,978.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 272,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,385,968.56. This trade represents a 7.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,800 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,848,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,574.74. The trade was a 17.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,256 shares of company stock worth $25,564,625. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Arete Research upgraded Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.