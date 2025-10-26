MQS Management LLC Boosts Stake in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,833 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 344.9% in the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 28,839 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $843,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 39.0% during the second quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 7,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 5,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $32.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.03. Devon Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $257,140.10. Following the sale, the director owned 31,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,061.46. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

