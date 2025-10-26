MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,824,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,900,000 after buying an additional 1,023,002 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $469,334,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,244,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,724,000 after buying an additional 796,925 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,195,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,852,000 after buying an additional 266,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 430,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,869,000 after buying an additional 189,525 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $595.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $530.00 to $484.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.50.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP stock opened at $478.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $396.14 and a 52 week high of $582.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $494.36 and its 200 day moving average is $502.85. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.11. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total transaction of $5,032,910.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,613.83. This represents a 47.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $768,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,615.08. The trade was a 36.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

