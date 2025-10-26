Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF $KBWP Stake Raised by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF accounts for 2.8% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned 0.65% of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 303.2% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the second quarter valued at $331,000.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:KBWP opened at $118.49 on Friday. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $108.64 and a 52 week high of $127.17. The company has a market capitalization of $418.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.77.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

