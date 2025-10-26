Desjardins Has Lowered Expectations for Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Stock Price

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Desjardins from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.14% from the company’s previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Definity Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$81.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$73.20.

DFY opened at C$65.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of -0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$70.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$71.65. Definity Financial has a 12 month low of C$52.75 and a 12 month high of C$79.95.

In related news, Director Sonia Baxendale acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$69.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$51,750. This represents a 200.00% increase in their position. Also, insider Liam Michael Mcfarlane sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.58, for a total transaction of C$257,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$564,285.02. This trade represents a 31.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.

