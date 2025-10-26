Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Trading Down 7% – Should You Sell?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.18. Approximately 9,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 27,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Falcon’s Beyond Global currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of -1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.66.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter. Falcon’s Beyond Global had a net margin of 146.55% and a negative return on equity of 82.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global by 147.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 24,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units.

