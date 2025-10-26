BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$23.24 and last traded at C$23.23, with a volume of 45537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.11.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.95.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Company Profile

The ETF seeks to provide exposure to the performance of a portfolio of Canadian banks to generate income and to provide long-term capital appreciation while mitigating downside risk through the use of covered call options. To achieve investment objective the ETF will primarily invest in and hold the securities of Canadian banks, ETFs, or a combination of these.

