Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 101.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.1% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 13.5% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $85.87 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.08 and a 1 year high of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.Church & Dwight’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 55.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Redburn Partners set a $83.00 price objective on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.27 per share, for a total transaction of $182,540.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,981.35. The trade was a 36.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney purchased 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.38 per share, with a total value of $494,274.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 5,409 shares in the company, valued at $494,274.42. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 12,879 shares of company stock worth $1,177,702. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

