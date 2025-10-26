BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.62 and last traded at $29.26, with a volume of 93506 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stephens began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.90 and a beta of 1.95.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $25.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 million. BioLife Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. BioLife Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BioLife Solutions

In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $255,300.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 124,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,497.54. This trade represents a 7.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 1,032 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $27,688.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 184,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,941,710.38. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,806,076 shares of company stock worth $46,419,287 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $4,905,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 34.8% during the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 8,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Articles

