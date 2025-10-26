MQS Management LLC Sells 6,604 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. $SU

MQS Management LLC cut its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,604 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:SU opened at $39.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.78. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $43.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.46.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 11.35%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $0.4135 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

