First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,939,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 1,429,522 shares.The stock last traded at $18.42 and had previously closed at $18.40.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.84.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.0732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 53,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 22,029 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 272,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 135,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Steinberganna Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,171,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 358,876 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.