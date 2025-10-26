First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,939,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 1,429,522 shares.The stock last traded at $18.42 and had previously closed at $18.40.
First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.84.
First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.0732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%.
First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.
