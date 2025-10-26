Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 58,352,129 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 222% from the previous session’s volume of 18,135,496 shares.The stock last traded at $2.99 and had previously closed at $2.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVLT. Wall Street Zen raised Datavault AI to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datavault AI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Datavault AI Trading Up 52.0%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative return on equity of 94.61% and a negative net margin of 1,309.82%.The company had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datavault AI Inc. will post -13.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Datavault AI

In other news, insider Brett Moyer sold 130,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $52,301.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,117,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,066. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datavault AI

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Datavault AI stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 122,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Datavault AI as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

