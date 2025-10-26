Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF $OMFL Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969,056 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 449,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,964,000 after acquiring an additional 36,581 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 44,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of OMFL stock opened at $60.57 on Friday. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.34.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

