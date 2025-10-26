Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Nutrien by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

Nutrien Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NTR opened at $58.18 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $65.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day moving average is $57.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. Nutrien had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.14%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Stories

