State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $11.03 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $11,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on A shares. UBS Group raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.62.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.4%

A opened at $148.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.43 and a one year high of $153.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.