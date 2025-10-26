Waldron Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,484,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,559,001,000 after buying an additional 336,491 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AMETEK by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,970,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,888,385,000 after buying an additional 1,908,742 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AMETEK by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,747,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,352,000 after buying an additional 154,682 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its stake in AMETEK by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 3,770,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,979,000 after buying an additional 45,714 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AMETEK by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,479,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,943,000 after buying an additional 1,947,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AME. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.42.

AME stock opened at $186.96 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.02 and a 52 week high of $198.33. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

