Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys 8,687 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $119,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,388,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,322,801,000 after buying an additional 57,690 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after acquiring an additional 75,644 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,095,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,574,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $968.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.82. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $893.99 and a one year high of $1,227.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $982.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1,016.22.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.10). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.94%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,355.06. The trade was a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $963.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,053.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.