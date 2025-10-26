Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Holdings Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,843,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,721 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $134,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth approximately $649,512,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,126,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668,929 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,673,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,402 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,318,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,873 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 23.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,512,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,110,000 after purchasing an additional 857,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $57.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.97. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CARR. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

