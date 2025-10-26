State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $13.91 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $13,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,484,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,559,001,000 after purchasing an additional 336,491 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,970,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,742 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,747,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,352,000 after purchasing an additional 154,682 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 3,770,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,979,000 after purchasing an additional 45,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,479,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,831 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK stock opened at $186.96 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.02 and a 1-year high of $198.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.42.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

