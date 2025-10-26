IAGON Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $39.12 Million (IAG)

IAGON (IAG) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. IAGON has a market cap of $39.12 million and $112.82 thousand worth of IAGON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IAGON token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, IAGON has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IAGON Profile

IAGON’s genesis date was July 27th, 2021. IAGON’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,020,434 tokens. The official website for IAGON is iagon.com. The Reddit community for IAGON is https://reddit.com/r/iagon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IAGON’s official message board is blog.iagon.com. IAGON’s official Twitter account is @iagonofficial.

Buying and Selling IAGON

According to CryptoCompare, “IAGON (IAG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Cardano platform. IAGON has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 376,020,434 in circulation. The last known price of IAGON is 0.10391176 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $66,267.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://iagon.com/.”

