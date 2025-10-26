ai16z Price Up 20.2% This Week (AI16Z)

ai16z (AI16Z) traded 18% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One ai16z token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. ai16z has a market cap of $79.18 million and $99.90 million worth of ai16z was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ai16z has traded up 20.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112,114.16 or 0.99630282 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111,222.06 or 0.99555265 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ai16z

ai16z’s total supply is 1,099,991,958 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,685 tokens. ai16z’s official Twitter account is @ai16zdao. The official website for ai16z is elizaos.ai.

ai16z Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ai16z (AI16Z) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. ai16z has a current supply of 1,099,991,982.69846853. The last known price of ai16z is 0.06950403 USD and is up 14.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 296 active market(s) with $92,876,698.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://elizaos.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ai16z directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ai16z should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ai16z using one of the exchanges listed above.

