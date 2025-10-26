J. W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) vs. FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Head-To-Head Review

J. W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) and FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.2% of J. W. Mays shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of FirstService shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.2% of J. W. Mays shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for J. W. Mays and FirstService, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J. W. Mays 1 0 0 0 1.00 FirstService 0 1 6 0 2.86

Earnings and Valuation

FirstService has a consensus target price of $213.60, indicating a potential upside of 29.74%. Given FirstService’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FirstService is more favorable than J. W. Mays.

This table compares J. W. Mays and FirstService”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J. W. Mays $22.47 million 3.51 -$410,000.00 ($0.08) -488.00 FirstService $5.22 billion 1.44 $134.38 million $3.02 54.52

FirstService has higher revenue and earnings than J. W. Mays. J. W. Mays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FirstService, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares J. W. Mays and FirstService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J. W. Mays -0.61% -0.26% -0.15% FirstService 2.53% 18.44% 5.25%

Risk & Volatility

J. W. Mays has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstService has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FirstService beats J. W. Mays on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J. W. Mays

J.W. Mays, Inc. owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. The company's properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York; and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments. This segment provides a range of ancillary services, including on-site staffing for building engineering and maintenance, full-service amenity management, and security and concierge/front desk; and financial services comprising cash management, other banking transaction-related, and specialized property insurance brokerage. In addition, this segment offers energy management solutions and advisory services, and resale processing services. Its FirstService Brands segment operates and provides essential property services to residential and commercial customers through franchise networks; and company-owned operations, including California Closets, Paul Davis Restoration, and CertaPro Painters operations. It provides residential and commercial restoration, painting, and floor coverings design and installation services; custom-designed and installed closet, and home storage solutions; home inspection services; and fire protection and related services. This segment offers its services primarily under the Paul Davis Restoration, Roofing Corp of America, First Onsite property Restoration, Century Fire Protection, CertaPro Painters, California Closets, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors, and Floor Coverings International brand names. FirstService Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

