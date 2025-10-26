RyuJin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (RYU)

RyuJin (RYU) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. In the last week, RyuJin has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. RyuJin has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $5.11 thousand worth of RyuJin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RyuJin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RyuJin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112,114.16 or 0.99630282 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111,222.06 or 0.99555265 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

RyuJin Profile

RyuJin launched on February 3rd, 2024. RyuJin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. RyuJin’s official Twitter account is @ryujindragoneth. RyuJin’s official website is ryujin.ai. The official message board for RyuJin is medium.com/@ryujincrypto/welcome-to-ryujin-ryu-the-dragon-awakens-f8909621ac91.

RyuJin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RyuJin (RYU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. RyuJin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 963,849,991,678,536 in circulation. The last known price of RyuJin is 0 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,256.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ryujin.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RyuJin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RyuJin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RyuJin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RyuJin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RyuJin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.