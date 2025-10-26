Financial Contrast: Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK) versus Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE:LOB)

Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK – Get Free Report) and Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE:LOB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Origin Bancorp and Live Oak Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Bancorp 0 1 4 1 3.00 Live Oak Bancshares 0 2 0 1 2.67

Origin Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $43.20, suggesting a potential upside of 29.35%. Given Origin Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Origin Bancorp is more favorable than Live Oak Bancshares.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Bancorp 10.23% 5.09% 0.62% Live Oak Bancshares 6.94% 6.73% 0.52%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Origin Bancorp and Live Oak Bancshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Bancorp $619.96 million 1.68 $76.49 million $1.91 17.49 Live Oak Bancshares $936.15 million 1.68 $77.47 million $1.49 23.01

Live Oak Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Bancorp. Origin Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Oak Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Live Oak Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Origin Bancorp pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Live Oak Bancshares pays out 8.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

Origin Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.7% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans. The company also offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance products; and Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit box, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfer services; and treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing facilities, peer-to-peer electronic pay solutions, and personal financial management solutions. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 44 banking centers. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. In addition, the company provides settlement, accounting, and securitization services for government guaranteed loans; wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families; investment advisory services to a series of funds focused on providing venture capital to new and emerging financial technology companies; and an on-site restaurant location to company employees and business visitors. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

