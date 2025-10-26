ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11, Zacks reports. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.15 million.
ChoiceOne Financial Services Trading Up 11.5%
COFS stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.04. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $38.15. The company has a market capitalization of $459.46 million, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.55.
ChoiceOne Financial Services Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 81.75%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on COFS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.
ChoiceOne Financial Services
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.
