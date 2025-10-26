ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11, Zacks reports. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.15 million.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Trading Up 11.5%

COFS stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.04. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $38.15. The company has a market capitalization of $459.46 million, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.55.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 81.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChoiceOne Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 141.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 173.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $561,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 60.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $477,000. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on COFS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

