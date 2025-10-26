iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,718 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.65 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.54.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

