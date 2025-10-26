Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC Holdings Reduced by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,567 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Omnicom Group worth $9,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.7%

OMC stock opened at $78.97 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.