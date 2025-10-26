Reddit Inc. $RDDT Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 69.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,424 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Reddit were worth $10,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Reddit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Reddit during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Reddit during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Reddit by 344.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Reddit during the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reddit

In related news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $2,759,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 204,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,313,651.40. This represents a 6.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 30,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.28, for a total transaction of $7,909,044.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,295,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,426,647.04. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,500 shares of company stock valued at $86,589,351 in the last quarter. Insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on RDDT shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Reddit from $215.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Reddit from $215.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reddit in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.50.

Reddit Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of NYSE RDDT opened at $214.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.12, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.23. Reddit Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.02 and a 52 week high of $282.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.61.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $499.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.07 million. Reddit had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

