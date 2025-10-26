Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.400- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Alaska Air Group also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.400- EPS.

Shares of ALK opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $78.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average of $51.87.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALK. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $68.00 price objective on Alaska Air Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna set a $58.00 price objective on Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.62.

In related news, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 5,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $341,533.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,956.75. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,695.10. This represents a 10.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,306. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 8,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

